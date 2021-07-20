Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 1:06AM MDT until July 20 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…Lightning and or strong outflow winds could create
critical fire conditions.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorms are expected this
morning, before becoming scattered this afternoon. Most storms
will produce wetting rains, along with the potential for
localized flooding or debris flows. Localized amounts over 0.50
inches are possible in the central mountains.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Winds over 35 mph.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.