Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 1:06AM MDT until July 20 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire

Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and

Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Lightning and or strong outflow winds could create

critical fire conditions.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorms are expected this

morning, before becoming scattered this afternoon. Most storms

will produce wetting rains, along with the potential for

localized flooding or debris flows. Localized amounts over 0.50

inches are possible in the central mountains.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Winds over 35 mph.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.