Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 1:06AM MDT until July 20 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and
Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of
the Snake River.
* IMPACTS…Lightning and or strong outflow winds could create
critical fire conditions.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorms are expected this
morning, before becoming scattered this afternoon. Wetting rains
are expected with most storms, along with the potential of
localized flooding or debris flows.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Winds over 35 mph.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.