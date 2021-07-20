Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 1:59PM MDT until July 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Increasing thunderstorm activity and above normal

temperatures will create erratic fire behavior and new fire

starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….288.

In Northwest WY Fire Zones…140…286…415.

In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.

In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Thunderstorms will become more common through the

afternoon and continue until around sunset. Any lightning

activity could lead to new fire starts. Fuels are very dry and

little rain has fallen over the past few weeks at many locations.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs 80 to 85, with upper 60s and 70s mountains.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.