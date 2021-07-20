Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 1:59PM MDT until July 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Increasing thunderstorm activity and above normal
temperatures will create erratic fire behavior and new fire
starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….288.
In Northwest WY Fire Zones…140…286…415.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.
In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Thunderstorms will become more common through the
afternoon and continue until around sunset. Any lightning
activity could lead to new fire starts. Fuels are very dry and
little rain has fallen over the past few weeks at many locations.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs 80 to 85, with upper 60s and 70s mountains.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.