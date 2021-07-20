Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 3:09AM MDT until July 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Hot Temperatures and Increasing Thunderstorm Activity

will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….288.

In Northwest WY Fire Zones…140…286…415.

In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.

In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated thunderstorms will occur through late

morning. Then thunderstorm coverage will increase after 12 PM and

continue through 8 PM MDT. Storms will decrease after 8 PM across

the area. Any lightning activity could lead to new fire starts.

Fuels are very dry and little rain has fallen over the past few

weeks at many locations.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 80s at the lower elevations. Highs in

the 70s in the mountains.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.