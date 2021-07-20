Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 3:09AM MDT until July 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Hot Temperatures and Increasing Thunderstorm Activity
will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….288.
In Northwest WY Fire Zones…140…286…415.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.
In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated thunderstorms will occur through late
morning. Then thunderstorm coverage will increase after 12 PM and
continue through 8 PM MDT. Storms will decrease after 8 PM across
the area. Any lightning activity could lead to new fire starts.
Fuels are very dry and little rain has fallen over the past few
weeks at many locations.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 80s at the lower elevations. Highs in
the 70s in the mountains.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.