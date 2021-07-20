Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 20 at 2:53PM MDT until July 20 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 330 PM MDT.

* At 253 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast

of Chesterfield, or 10 miles northwest of Soda Springs, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot Reservoir and Bancroft.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring

with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.