Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 20 at 3:10PM MDT until July 20 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 310 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blackfoot

Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Blackfoot Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.