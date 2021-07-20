Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 1:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 122 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Darlington, or near Mackay, moving northeast at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Mackay, Mackay Reservoir, Darlington, Garfield Ranger Station, Copper
Basin Airport and Clyde.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
