Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 2:06PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 203 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles southwest of Oakley Reservoir, moving northeast at 15 MPH.
This storm is producing torrential rainfall rates of over one-half
inch per hour, which may result in localized flooding and debris
flows over southern and eastern portions of the Badger Fire burn
scar.
Locations impacted include…
Bostetter Ranger Station.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
If you observe flooding, please report your observations to the
National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone or social media.
Comments