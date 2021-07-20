Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 2:06PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 203 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southwest of Oakley Reservoir, moving northeast at 15 MPH.

This storm is producing torrential rainfall rates of over one-half

inch per hour, which may result in localized flooding and debris

flows over southern and eastern portions of the Badger Fire burn

scar.

Locations impacted include…

Bostetter Ranger Station.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If you observe flooding, please report your observations to the

National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone or social media.