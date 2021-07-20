Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 2:51PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 249 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles south of Chesterfield, or 12 miles northwest of Soda Springs,
moving northeast at 25 MPH.
Nickel size hail, winds in excess of 40 MPH, torrential rainfall,
and frequent lightning are expected with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Southern Blackfoot Reservoir and Bancroft.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
