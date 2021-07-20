Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 3:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 11 miles north of Wayan, moving northeast at 25 MPH.

Half inch hail, winds in excess of 40 MPH, frequent lightning, and

torrential downpours are expected with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Palisades Reservoir, Wayan, Irwin, Alpine Campground, Mill Canyon

Campground, Grays Lake and Alpine Airport.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Palisades Reservoir, move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.