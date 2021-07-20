Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 4:39PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Kilgore to near Menan.

Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Ashton, Idmon, Marysville, Sugar City, Teton, Parker, Hamer,

Drummond, Shotgun Village, Egin, Ponds Lodge, Kilgore, St Anthony,

Plano, Island Park Village, Macks Inn, Chester, Last Chance and

Island Park Reservoir.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.