Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 4:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm just
southwest of Soda Springs, moving northeast at 15 MPH.
Frequent lightning, torrential downpours, and pea to dime size hail
will be possible with this storm. This storm has a history of
producing pea size hail near Grace.
Locations impacted include…
Soda Springs.
This includes portions of US 30 and Highway 34 in the Soda Springs
area.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
