Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 4:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm just

southwest of Soda Springs, moving northeast at 15 MPH.

Frequent lightning, torrential downpours, and pea to dime size hail

will be possible with this storm. This storm has a history of

producing pea size hail near Grace.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs.

This includes portions of US 30 and Highway 34 in the Soda Springs

area.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.