Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 4:56PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 455 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bondurant, or 22 miles southeast of Jackson, moving northeast at 25

mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Bondurant around 505 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Kozy Campground.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.