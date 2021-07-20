Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 4:56PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 455 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Bondurant, or 22 miles southeast of Jackson, moving northeast at 25
mph.
Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Bondurant around 505 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include Kozy Campground.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments