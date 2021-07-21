Red Flag Warning issued July 21 at 2:25PM MDT until July 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…Lightning and or strong outflow winds could create
critical fire conditions.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms will continue through
the evening. Wetting rains are possible with some of the
stronger storms, including localized rainfall amounts over 0.25
inches.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Winds over 35 mph are possible.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.