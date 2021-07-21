Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 3:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 320 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles southwest of Stanley, moving northeast at 25 mph.
Half inch hail, brief heavy rain, occasional lightning, and wind
gusts to 40 mph are possible with this storm as it moves into the
Stanley basin between Stanley Lake and Redfish Lake. Individuals
recreating in the Stanley basin should be prepared to find sturdy
cover as the storm moves into the region through 415 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Stanley, Sunbeam, Redfish Lake and Bonanza.
