Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 3:40PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 335 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 7 miles

east of Pocatello, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Brief heavy rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph are

possible with this storm as it lifts northeast through the Mount

Putnam area into rural eastern Bingham County through 430 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Chesterfield Reservoir, Chubbuck, Inkom, Fort Hall Mount

Putnam, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge,

Cutthroat Trout Campground and Trail Creek Campground.