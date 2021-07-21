Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 3:40PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 335 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 7 miles
east of Pocatello, moving northeast at 20 mph.
Brief heavy rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph are
possible with this storm as it lifts northeast through the Mount
Putnam area into rural eastern Bingham County through 430 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Chesterfield Reservoir, Chubbuck, Inkom, Fort Hall Mount
Putnam, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge,
Cutthroat Trout Campground and Trail Creek Campground.
Comments