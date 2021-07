Alerts

At 341 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Albion, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Brief heavy rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph are

possible with this storm as it lifts northeast through Interstate 84

near Idahome toward Raft River through 430 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Lake Walcott, Albion, Cold Water Rest Area, Elba, Yale Rest

Area and Idahome.