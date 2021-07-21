Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 4:59PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 454 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 13 miles
south of the Oakley Reservoir, moving northeast at 15 mph.
Brief moderate rain and wind gusts to 40 mph are possible with this
storm as it moves northeast toward City of Rocks. Firefighters
working the South Carson Fire should be prepared for southerly
outflow wind gusts from this system through 600 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Almo and City Of Rocks.
