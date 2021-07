Alerts

At 501 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 10 miles

southeast of Malta, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Brief heavy rain and wind gusts to 40 mph are possible with this

storm as it crosses Interstate 84 near Sublett and moves northeast

into rural southwest Power County through 545 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Roy, Sweetzer Summit and Sublett Reservoir.