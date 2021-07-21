Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 5:19PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 516 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near

Neeley, moving northeast along the southern periphery of

Interstate 86 at 10 mph.

Brief heavy rain and wind gusts to 40 mph are possible with this

storm as it moves northeast toward American Falls through 615 PM

MDT. Fire crews working the Lusk Fire may also experience northerly

outflow winds as this system passes by to the north.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, western American Falls Reservoir, Rockland,

Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge and Massacre Rocks.