Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 6:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 625 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of weak

thunderstorms extending from 9 miles southeast of Hazelton to 7

miles west of Oakley Reservoir to 21 miles southwest of Oakley.

This line was moving northeast at 25 mph.

Light rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 30 mph are

possible with these storms as they move northeast toward Oakley and

Burley through 725 PM MDT. Fire crews working the South Carson Fire

should be prepared for northerly outflow winds through 725 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley Reservoir, Paul and Oakley.