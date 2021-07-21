Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 7:55PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 750 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorms south of
the Oakley Reservoir near the Utah border, moving northeast at 10
mph.
Brief moderate rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph
are possible with these storms as they lift northeast toward the
South Carson Fire and the City of Rocks. Fire personnel working on
the South Carson Fire should be prepared for strong winds gusts from
the southwest and moderate rain sometime after 830 PM through 900 PM
MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Oakley Reservoir, Oakley and City Of Rocks.
