Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 7:55PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 750 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorms south of

the Oakley Reservoir near the Utah border, moving northeast at 10

mph.

Brief moderate rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph

are possible with these storms as they lift northeast toward the

South Carson Fire and the City of Rocks. Fire personnel working on

the South Carson Fire should be prepared for strong winds gusts from

the southwest and moderate rain sometime after 830 PM through 900 PM

MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Oakley Reservoir, Oakley and City Of Rocks.