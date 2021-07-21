Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 8:10PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 807 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from 22 miles northwest of Aberdeen to 15 miles northeast

of Lake Walcott, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Brief moderate rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph

are possible with these storms as they move northeast toward Taber

and Pingree through 915 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Springfield, Pingree, Pocatello

Airport, Taber, Sterling, Pilar Butte and East Butte.