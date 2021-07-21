Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 9:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 940 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from 12 miles northwest of Springfield to 9 miles

northeast of Lake Walcott to near Park Valley, moving northeast at

30 mph.

Light rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 30 mph are

possible with these storms as they lift northeast through Rockland,

Pauline, American Falls, Pocatello, Pingree, and Idaho Falls through

1040 PM MDT. Fire Crews working on the Lusk Fire should be prepared

for light showers and wind gusts from the west to 30 mph by 1015 PM

MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, Rupert, American Falls, Malta, Lake Walcott,

Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Firth, Declo,

Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Juniper, Pingree, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge,

Cold Water Rest Area and Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge.