Red Flag Warning issued July 22 at 2:46PM MDT until July 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 18 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorms are expected,

especially in Zone 476, with gusts over 35 mph possible.

* IMPACTS…The combination of wind, low humidity and or

lightning could create critical fire conditions.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.