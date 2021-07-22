Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 22 at 2:37PM MDT until July 22 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 236 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of

Holbrook Summit, or 15 miles north of Snowville, moving east at 20

MPH.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Holbrook Summit, Juniper, Holbrook and Sweetzer Summit.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.