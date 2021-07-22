Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 10:36AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1036 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Aberdeen, or 8 miles north of American Falls, moving northeast at 25

mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Springfield, Pingree and

Sterling.

Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters

which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged

to seek safe harbor if possible.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do

not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.