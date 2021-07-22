Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 10:36AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1036 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Aberdeen, or 8 miles north of American Falls, moving northeast at 25
mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Springfield, Pingree and
Sterling.
Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters
which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged
to seek safe harbor if possible.
If on or near American Falls Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do
not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are
likely.
