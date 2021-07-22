Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 1:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 145 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northwest of Juniper, or 17 miles southeast of Malta, moving

east at 20 MPH.

Nickel size hail, wind gusts up to 50 MPH, frequent lightning, and

torrential rainfall will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Juniper, Roy and Sweetzer Summit.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.