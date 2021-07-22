Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 1:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 145 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles northwest of Juniper, or 17 miles southeast of Malta, moving
east at 20 MPH.
Nickel size hail, wind gusts up to 50 MPH, frequent lightning, and
torrential rainfall will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Juniper, Roy and Sweetzer Summit.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
