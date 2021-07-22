Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 3:39PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 338 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near McCammon to 6 miles east of Malad.

Movement was northeast at 30 MPH.

Half inch hail, winds in excess of 40 MPH, frequent lightning, and

torrential downpours will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, northern Blackfoot

Reservoir, Grace, Downey, Arimo, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,

Virginia, Chesterfield, Oxford, Hawkins Reservoir, Daniels Reservoir,

Bancroft, Niter and Malad Pass.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.