Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 3:50PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms

extending from 12 miles northwest of Juniper to 9 miles north of

Park Valley, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Brief heavy rain, occasional lightning, small hail, and wind gusts

to 40 mph are possible with these storms storms as they move

northeast across Interstate 84 towards the Holbrook area through 445

PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Juniper, Roy and Sweetzer Summit.