Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 3:50PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms
extending from 12 miles northwest of Juniper to 9 miles north of
Park Valley, moving northeast at 15 mph.
Brief heavy rain, occasional lightning, small hail, and wind gusts
to 40 mph are possible with these storms storms as they move
northeast across Interstate 84 towards the Holbrook area through 445
PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Juniper, Roy and Sweetzer Summit.
