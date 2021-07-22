Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 4:09PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 406 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from 6 miles north of Malta to 7 miles west of Juniper.
Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

Brief heavy rain, small hail, lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph
are possible with these storms as they move across Interstate 84
near Sublette toward Holbrook, Rockland, and Neeley through 500 PM
MDT.

Locations impacted include…
Malta, Lake Walcott, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Juniper, Fort
Hall Bannock Peak, Yale Rest Area, Pauline, Massacre Rocks, Sweetzer
Summit, Idahome, Arbon, Sublett Reservoir and Roy.

