Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 4:09PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 406 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from 6 miles north of Malta to 7 miles west of Juniper.

Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

Brief heavy rain, small hail, lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph

are possible with these storms as they move across Interstate 84

near Sublette toward Holbrook, Rockland, and Neeley through 500 PM

MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Lake Walcott, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Juniper, Fort

Hall Bannock Peak, Yale Rest Area, Pauline, Massacre Rocks, Sweetzer

Summit, Idahome, Arbon, Sublett Reservoir and Roy.