Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 441 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a weakening line of

thunderstorms extending from near Cold Water Rest Area to 12 miles

southeast of Rockland to near Holbrook Summit to near Juniper.

Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

Light to moderate rain and wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible

with these storms as they move east toward American Falls and

Holbrook through 545 PM MDT. Fire fighters working the Hollow and

Lusk Fires should expect the leading edge of light showers to reach

the fire between 400 and 415 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, western American Falls Reservoir, Arimo,

Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Pleasantview, Fort Hall Bannock Peak,

Holbrook Summit, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Virginia, Pauline,

Massacre Rocks, Mink Creek Pass, Stone, Hawkins Reservoir, Daniels

Reservoir, Holbrook, Arbon and Malad Pass.