Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 5:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and weak
thunderstorms extending from Blackfoot Reservoir to 7 miles
northwest of Georgetown. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.
Light to moderate rain and wind gusts to 30 mph are possible with
these storms as they move through Blackfoot Reservoir, Henry, Soda
Springs, Wayan, and Georgetown Summit toward the Wyoming border
through 600 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Soda Springs, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Henry, Mill Canyon
Campground, Georgetown Summit, Diamond Creek Campground, Smokey
Canyon Mine and Grays Lake.
