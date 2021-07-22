Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 5:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and weak

thunderstorms extending from Blackfoot Reservoir to 7 miles

northwest of Georgetown. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

Light to moderate rain and wind gusts to 30 mph are possible with

these storms as they move through Blackfoot Reservoir, Henry, Soda

Springs, Wayan, and Georgetown Summit toward the Wyoming border

through 600 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Henry, Mill Canyon

Campground, Georgetown Summit, Diamond Creek Campground, Smokey

Canyon Mine and Grays Lake.