Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 5:14PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 511 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from near Oneida Narrows Reservoir to 6 miles southwest of

Cherry Creek Rest Area. Movement was northeast at 10 mph.

Brief heavy rain, small hail, and wind gusts to 40 mph are possible

with these storms as they move northeast toward Thatcher and Dayton

through 600 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Thatcher,

Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Mink Creek and Riverdale.