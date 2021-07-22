Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 5:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Wayan to Thatcher to near

Cherry Creek Rest Area and Malad. Movement on these storms was to

the northeast at 15 mph.

Brief heavy rain, small hail, lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph

are possible with these storms as they move through the region

through 715 PM MDT. Strong northerly wind gusts were noted just

north of Bear Lake. If you are recreating on Bear Lake, now would be

a good time to move to shore!

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Swanlake, Bear Lake Idaho

Portion, Grace, Franklin, Georgetown, Saint Charles, Dingle,

Thatcher, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Paris,

Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Bloomington and Oxford.