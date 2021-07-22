Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 7:19PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 715 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a weakening line of
showers and thunderstorms extending from 14 miles southwest of Star
Valley Rest Area to near Preston. The line was moving slowly east at
20 mph.
Light to moderate rain, occasional lightning, and moderate outflow
winds from the north with gusts of 30 to 40 mph will continue
through 815 PM MDT producing rough chop across Bear Lake.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace,
Franklin, Georgetown, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows
Reservoir, Paris, Weston, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave, Ovid,
Border Summit, Mapleton and Georgetown Summit.
