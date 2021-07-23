Red Flag Warning issued July 23 at 12:54AM MDT until July 23 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River
Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8 to 16 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of wind, low humidity and or lightning
will create critical fire conditions.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
