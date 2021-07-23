Red Flag Warning issued July 23 at 2:14PM MDT until July 23 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 476 covering the Lemhi and
Lost River Range and Challis National Forest.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8 to 16 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of wind and low humidity will create
critical fire conditions.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent combined with wind
gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains, or at least 30 MPH
in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.