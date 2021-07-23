Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 3:50PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line

extending from 8 miles east of Oneida Narrows Reservoir to near

Swanlake to near Holbrook Summit, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Brief moderate rain, small hail, occasional lightning, and wind

gusts to 40 mph are possible with these storms as they drift

southeast toward Ridgedale, Riverdale, and Paris through 430 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Malad, Swanlake, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Pleasantview,

Dingle, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Holbrook Summit, Paris, Dayton,

Weston, Clifton, Bloomington, Oxford, Ovid, Border Summit, Liberty,

Mink Creek, Samaria and Whitney.