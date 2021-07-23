Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 4:32PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm located

10 miles northeast of Preston, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Brief moderate rain, occasional lightning, small hail, and wind

gusts to 40 mph are possible with this storm as it moves southeast

toward Bear Lake. If you are recreating on Bear Lake, now would be a

good time to head toward shore and allow this storm to pass.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Franklin, Saint Charles, Oneida

Narrows Reservoir, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington, Minnetonka Cave,

Mapleton, Fish Haven, Pegram, Mink Creek, Whitney and Riverdale.