Flash Flood Warning issued July 27 at 3:05PM MDT until July 27 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Badger Fire Burn Area in…

Southwestern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 305 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Badger Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Rock Creek…Dry Creek…Big Cottonwood Creek…

and Trapper Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud,

vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around

the Badger Fire Burn Area.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Badger Fire Burn

Area.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oakley Reservoir and Bostetter Ranger Station.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks and streams in the

Badger Fire Burn Area. Some drainage basins impacted include Rock

Creek…Dry Creek…Big Cottonwood Creek…and Trapper Creek.

Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and

driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood

waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.