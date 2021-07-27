Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 2:05AM MDT until July 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 2 PM
this afternoon to 10 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF.
* IMPACTS…Scattered dry-thunderstorms may produce new fire
starts as well as gusty and erratic winds.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible near
thunderstorms.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are expected to develop.
