Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 2:05AM MDT until July 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 2 PM

this afternoon to 10 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered dry-thunderstorms may produce new fire

starts as well as gusty and erratic winds.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible near

thunderstorms.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are expected to develop.