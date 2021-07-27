Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 11:19PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1115 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from 7 miles southwest of Lake Walcott to near Declo to

Burley. These storms were moving slowly northeast across

Interstate 84.

Moderate to heavy rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 35

mph are possible with these storms as they drift slowly northeast

toward Rupert and Acequia through 1215 PM MDT. Motorists traveling

along Interstate 84 near Burley should slow down and be prepared for

hydroplaning.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Acequia and

Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.