Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 11:19PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1115 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from 7 miles southwest of Lake Walcott to near Declo to
Burley. These storms were moving slowly northeast across
Interstate 84.
Moderate to heavy rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 35
mph are possible with these storms as they drift slowly northeast
toward Rupert and Acequia through 1215 PM MDT. Motorists traveling
along Interstate 84 near Burley should slow down and be prepared for
hydroplaning.
Locations impacted include…
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Acequia and
Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.
Comments