Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 4:12PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 412 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a series of thunderstorms

near Saint Charles, or 8 miles west of Bear Lake Idaho Portion,

moving northeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris,

Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave, Ovid, Fish Haven, Liberty, Geneva

Summit and Emmigrant Summit.

Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters

which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged

to seek safe harbor if possible.

If on or near Bear Lake, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught

on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.