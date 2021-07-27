Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 5:38PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service office in Riverton.

* WHAT…A few showers and storms this evening. Wind gusts around

40 mph will be possible with this activity. Small hail, and

brief moderate to heavy rain, will occur with stronger storms.

* WHEN…Now through 8 PM this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Frequent lightning may also occur with some

storms. Seek safe shelter indoors when storms approach.