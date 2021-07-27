Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 5:38PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service office in Riverton.
* WHAT…A few showers and storms this evening. Wind gusts around
40 mph will be possible with this activity. Small hail, and
brief moderate to heavy rain, will occur with stronger storms.
* WHEN…Now through 8 PM this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Frequent lightning may also occur with some
storms. Seek safe shelter indoors when storms approach.
