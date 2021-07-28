Flash Flood Warning issued July 28 at 12:10PM MDT until July 28 at 1:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1210 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated earlier thunderstorms

produced heavy rain across the warned area. Around 1 inch of rain

has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Western Bear Lake Idaho Portion and Minnetonka Cave.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.