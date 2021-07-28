Flash Flood Warning issued July 28 at 2:20PM MDT until July 28 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Blaine County in central Idaho…
Southwestern Custer County in central Idaho…
* Until 600 PM MDT.
* At 220 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Northwestern Blaine and Southwestern Custer
Counties
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments