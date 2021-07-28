Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 10:48AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1048 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Moreland, or near Blackfoot, moving north at 20 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot, Moreland, Rose, Rockford and Groveland.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments