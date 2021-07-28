Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 11:34AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1131 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 11 miles

northeast of Montpelier, moving northeast at 10 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Caribou and northeastern Bear Lake Counties.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and

may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.