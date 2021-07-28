Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 11:34AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1131 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 11 miles
northeast of Montpelier, moving northeast at 10 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Caribou and northeastern Bear Lake Counties.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and
may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.
