Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 11:57AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1156 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
near Galena Lodge, or 13 miles northwest of Ketchum, moving
northeast at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and torrential rain will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Galena Lodge and Livingston Mill.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
Comments