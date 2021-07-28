Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 11:57AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1156 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

near Galena Lodge, or 13 miles northwest of Ketchum, moving

northeast at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and torrential rain will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Galena Lodge and Livingston Mill.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.